Cub Scouts hold annual food drive in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of Cub Scouts spent this weekend gathering essential items for people in need.

Pack 209 drove around College Park picking up bags of non-perishable food from neighbor’s porches. Last week, the group handed out the bags with the hope that the community would help their food drive efforts.

The scouts were happy to work with their friends and loved ones in the community they live in.

“We are taking the food to charity place for people who struggle to have food,” 4th Grader Gunner Cooper said.

“It’s my job to help everybody because I’m a Cub Scout going to be a Boy Scout,” 5th Grader Christian Locke said. “These are like a family to me, sort of, because they are like a lot of brothers. Little and nice brothers.”

After they filled the flat beds with donations, the Scouts brought all the food to local food pantries.

