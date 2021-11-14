Christmas City Gift Show makes memories for 38th year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ron Meyers Christmas City Gift Show once again drew in thousands of holiday shoppers to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center for the 38th year.

While it’s a great opportunity to get those early holiday gifts, for some families it’s also a good place to make memories.

This is the first time New Orleans resident Taylor Pascua and her family have come to Christmas City Gift Show. And it made an impression.

“We kept buying and we saw more things,” she said with a laugh. “We went back like three times.”

And she was in no hurry to leave.

“Probably until they kick us out.”

There was enough to keep everyone for a while.

The Coast Coliseum and Convention Center has been filled with 300 booths and about 260 vendors from all over the United States for the event. It’s been good for Elaine Cox, owner of Cox Works.

“We do really well financially, but we build a customer base,” she said. “They see us here and they know. They take our business card, give us a call.”

The variety of choices is the key.

“This is the biggest amount of vendors that we’ve seen in all the years that we’ve been,” said Louisiana resident Rachelle Ledoux.

And, it’s big enough that when she and her family reunite on the Coast, they come with appropriate dress.

“We’ve worn the same shirt every year that we come,” she said. “It’s just something that we can find each other if we get lost. It’s super easy to find each other. And because we like to match.”

Sami Johnson of Gulfport has been coming for eight years, and she also likes to dress for the experience.

“You walk anywhere and it makes everybody smile and say, ‘I like your hat.’ I always wear something,” she said. “Last year, I had antlers.”

Of course, the event is a memory maker for families like that of Bobby Dixon of Long Beach.

“Oh, if it was up to me, I’d have Christmas year-round,” he said. “So, this was great having this here and bring all the kids and the family and seeing all the different vendors and stuff. It was really great to see.”

The show continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

