Beauvoir honors 246th birthday of the Marines

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beauvoir is honoring the 246th birthday of the Marines with a new display showcasing the role Marines played in the Civil War.

At the unveiling event, Curator Jeff Seymour gave an oral history of the Civil War, which was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony, and tour of the new exhibition room. The new display is on loan from the National Civil War Naval Museum in Georgia.

“Putting this display together so that people could see weapons or maybe some personal items sailors would have used on a ship. It’s different when you see these in person instead of reading it in a book,” historical reenactor Michael Redmond said.

Right now, the Marine exhibit can be seen seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

