Thousands of Ingalls union workers set to vote on contract extension

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Union workers at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula are mulling over terms and deciding whether or not they’ll accept a proposal to extend union contracts for another four years.

All 13 unions at the shipyard, which makes up about 7,000 workers are poised to vote on a contract extension. And that vote is only six days away.

If approved, all qualified employees will receive a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16, 2021. Another payment of $2,500 would be paid to employees in February 2022 in lieu of a wage increase.

Then, journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

A second 2.5% wage increase of 72 cents would follow the following March in 2024, and a third wage increase of 3%, which would be 89 cents, would follow in March 2025.

Employees who pay dues to the four unions involved and are active on the payroll as of December 1st will be able to vote on the proposal. That vote will be held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, from 4 a-m to 6 p-m on November 18.

If the measure is not approved, the unions will need to renegotiate a new contract with Ingalls before the current one expires in March.

