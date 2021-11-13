WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thousands of Ingalls union workers set to vote on contract extension

All unions at the shipyard, which makes up about 7,000 workers are poised to vote on a contract...
All unions at the shipyard, which makes up about 7,000 workers are poised to vote on a contract extension, and that vote is only six days away.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Union workers at the Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula are mulling over terms and deciding whether or not they’ll accept a proposal to extend union contracts for another four years.

All 13 unions at the shipyard, which makes up about 7,000 workers are poised to vote on a contract extension. And that vote is only six days away.

If approved, all qualified employees will receive a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16, 2021. Another payment of $2,500 would be paid to employees in February 2022 in lieu of a wage increase.

Then, journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

A second 2.5% wage increase of 72 cents would follow the following March in 2024, and a third wage increase of 3%, which would be 89 cents, would follow in March 2025.

Employees who pay dues to the four unions involved and are active on the payroll as of December 1st will be able to vote on the proposal. That vote will be held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, from 4 a-m to 6 p-m on November 18.

If the measure is not approved, the unions will need to renegotiate a new contract with Ingalls before the current one expires in March.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has...
Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends Nov. 20
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced

Latest News

Woody's Roadside owner Jeff Glouner points out some of the amenities his restaurant will have...
Gulfport hot spot for commercial development getting hotter
Pandemic fueled supply and demand shortages have made for an unusual year in the housing market.
Housing market still competitive, but interest rates are still low for buyers
While the pandemic may be winding down in Mississippi, many of its effects are still lingering....
Shortage of healthcare workers reaching ‘critical’ point at Mississippi hospitals
In Biloxi, the team at Shaggy's on the Beach took care of active military and veterans both...
Shaggy's crew cooks meals for active duty military and veterans