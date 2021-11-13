Motorcyclist dead after crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead following a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the accident happened just after 3 p.m. near the Honey Hole gas station in Vancleave. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.

The accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

