Mississippi’s county OKs COVID bonus for essential workers

Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in...
Nurse Marta Fernandez speaks with other nurses at the COVID-19 ward at the hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Weeks after narrowly rejecting a proposal to give essential employees a pandemic pay bonus, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors has approved the move.

Supervisor David Archie says about $3 million will be distributed to about 900 full-time and part-time Hinds County employees who worked during the pandemic. It includes those in law enforcement, public works, the circuit clerk’s office and other areas. The amount of premium pay employees will receive depends on their salary.

The bonuses range from $2,000 to $4,000. They will be distributed in three installments, from the end of this month through the end of January.

