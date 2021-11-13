WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi State upsets No. 17 Auburn, completes largest comeback in school’s history

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns, and Mississippi State beat No. 16 Auburn 43-34.

Auburn scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 28-3 midway through the second quarter.

But Mississippi State rallied, scoring 40 unanswered points behind Rogers’ arm.

Rogers completed 44 of 54 passes, connecting with 10 different Bulldogs.

Jaden Walley had seven catches for 87 yards, and Jakai Polk finished with 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in Vancleave Saturday afternoon.
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Vancleave crash
A police officer was injured in a confrontation that started at a mall, but ended at an...
1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
What will be the impacts of Mississippi’s COVID state of emergency ending?
10 Days, 13 Arrests: Human trafficking operation saves 49 potential victims across Mississippi

Latest News

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson...
Ole Miss defeats Texas A&M 29-19 in SEC showdown
Jackson State comes back to defeat Southern 21-17, wins SWAC Eastern Division title
Colledge GameDay returns to Ole Miss
College GameDay returns to Ole Miss
Southern Miss football
Will Hall, Southern Miss preview undefeated, experienced UTSA