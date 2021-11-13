WLOX Careers
694 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

In South Mississippi, there were 78 new cases and two new deaths reported Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in the state Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 78 new cases and two deaths. The new cases were reported in Jackson County (27), Harrison County (24), Pearl River County (18), George County (5), Hancock County (4), and Stone County (0).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George507880739
Hancock78031307215
Harrison34,64155253678
Jackson24,72638628341
Pearl River966824221042
Stone3641668814

There were five deaths reported in the state on Friday, all of which occurred between Nov. 4-10. Of those, Harrison County and Pearl River County each reported one death.

As of Nov. 11 at 3pm, there have been a total of 508,469 cases and 10,187 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

As of Nov. 11, there were 153 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 49 were in the ICU and 28 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

