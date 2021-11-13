WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

3 snow leopards at Nebraska zoo die from COVID-19 complications

Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19
Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19(10/11 NOW)
By KOLN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have died from complications of COVID-19, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

According to KOLN, the zoo announced on Oct. 13 that two Sumatran tigers and three snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of the virus. The two tigers have since recovered.

Veterinary staff at the zoo cared “tirelessly” for the snow leopards in an effort to save them before they passed away, according to a release from the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

A spokesperson for the zoo said, “We know how much each of our animals means to our community inside and outside of the zoo. It is very tough to lose any animal unexpectedly, especially one as rare and loved as the snow leopard. We are all heartbroken by the loss of Ranney, Everest, and Makalu and we are grieving together.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo remains open to the public and says they will continue to seriously follow COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has...
Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends Nov. 20
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Ex-Trump aide Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
It’s hard to miss the construction near the corner of Magnolia Drive and Cowan-Lorraine Road in...
Gulfport hot spot for commercial development getting hotter
The Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art is hoping events like this one will encourage the community to...
LIVE: Ohr O'Keefe adds a homemade touch for Crafts & Drafts event
Woody's Roadside owner Jeff Glouner points out some of the amenities his restaurant will have...
Gulfport hot spot for commercial development getting hotter