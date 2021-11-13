1 officer, 1 suspect taken to hospital after incident in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A police officer and a suspect were taken to a hospital following an incident that started at a mall but ended at an apartment complex in Biloxi Saturday afternoon.

According to Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman, witnesses say a man was threatening people with a knife in the Edgewater Mall parking lot. Officers responded to the scene, but the suspect began running. The incident eventually turned to a pursuit that continued in the City Heights at the Gulf Apartments.

At the apartment complex, a conflict occurred where police say a gun was discharged resulting in both the suspect and police officer being taken to the hospital. However, no word on the condition of the officer and the suspect.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case, according to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.