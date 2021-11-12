Women veterans honored at Stone County Veterans Day celebration

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a day of celebration for the veterans who have bravely served our country. But it also served as a reminder that women are a minority in the military that is not always welcome.

Ret. Army Sgt. Robin Walker was only one of four women veterans at the Stone County Veterans Day celebration. When she lined up for the event’s parade, she ran into a speed bump that showed how different a woman’s military experience can be.

“Coming here today,,” Walker said, “I was asked ‘Why are you here? Are you sure you’re here for the Veterans Day Parade?’ And none of the men were asked.”

Walker served in the Army for 20 years, that included one year in Afghanistan where she experienced combat.

“And that was technically before women were allowed in combat zones,” she added.

Returning home, she said she felt like it wasn’t the same for her as it was for her male counterparts.

“Coming back and having to deal with that, there weren’t and it’s still hard to find many resources that are geared specifically for women veterans,” she said.

Walker founded an organization called Women Veterans of San Antonio to help female veterans find resources and share their common experiences.

The group now boasts 900 members.

“I’m a lifetime member of the VFW,” Walker said. “That was a battle to go in there and be a female presence.”

She said she was proud to have achieved getting her VFW in Texas to go smoke-free. Walker said when she joined in the 1990s some men were blunt to her.

“When I first joined, I had male supervisors who would tell me ‘I don’t like women in the military. I don’t think you should be here,’ ” she said.

Army National Guard Spec. April Smith said she has had a similar experience in her six years of service.

“There is a significant difference in men getting more appreciation being in the military than women do,” Smith said. “Women are seen as just the pretty things in the military. And people think that we don’t work as hard as the men.”

Both women said they were willing to work through the challenges women face to serve their country and deserve the same respect as male veterans.

“Just remember that women are veterans too,” Walker said.

Both Walker and Smith said they were proud of their service and their ability to represent women in the Armed Forces.

