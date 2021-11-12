WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Women veterans honored at Stone County Veterans Day celebration

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a day of celebration for the veterans who have bravely served our country. But it also served as a reminder that women are a minority in the military that is not always welcome.

Ret. Army Sgt. Robin Walker was only one of four women veterans at the Stone County Veterans Day celebration. When she lined up for the event’s parade, she ran into a speed bump that showed how different a woman’s military experience can be.

“Coming here today,,” Walker said, “I was asked ‘Why are you here? Are you sure you’re here for the Veterans Day Parade?’ And none of the men were asked.”

Walker served in the Army for 20 years, that included one year in Afghanistan where she experienced combat.

“And that was technically before women were allowed in combat zones,” she added.

Returning home, she said she felt like it wasn’t the same for her as it was for her male counterparts.

“Coming back and having to deal with that, there weren’t and it’s still hard to find many resources that are geared specifically for women veterans,” she said.

Walker founded an organization called Women Veterans of San Antonio to help female veterans find resources and share their common experiences.

The group now boasts 900 members.

“I’m a lifetime member of the VFW,” Walker said. “That was a battle to go in there and be a female presence.”

She said she was proud to have achieved getting her VFW in Texas to go smoke-free. Walker said when she joined in the 1990s some men were blunt to her.

“When I first joined, I had male supervisors who would tell me ‘I don’t like women in the military. I don’t think you should be here,’ ” she said.

Army National Guard Spec. April Smith said she has had a similar experience in her six years of service.

“There is a significant difference in men getting more appreciation being in the military than women do,” Smith said. “Women are seen as just the pretty things in the military. And people think that we don’t work as hard as the men.”

Both women said they were willing to work through the challenges women face to serve their country and deserve the same respect as male veterans.

“Just remember that women are veterans too,” Walker said.

Both Walker and Smith said they were proud of their service and their ability to represent women in the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property

Latest News

The Ocean Springs High School’s JRTOC served eggs, sausage with biscuits and muffins to thank...
Ocean Springs High School honors veterans with breakfast
In Biloxi, the team at Shaggy's on the Beach took care of active military and veterans both...
Shaggy’s crew cooks meals for active duty military and veterans
Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
The third round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced