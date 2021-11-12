‘We just are not retaining enough people’: Nursing shortage could become ‘critical’ across Mississippi hospitals

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - While the pandemic may be winding down in Mississippi, many of its effects are still lingering. The state continues to face a nursing shortage that has continued for months now.

In the past, Mississippi used federal funds to bring in nurses from out of state to fill staffing gaps but now that the COVID-19 state of emergency is ending, that option won’t be available.

Many in the healthcare industry write state leaders imploring them to establish a program to encourage healthcare workers, particularly nurses to remain in and return to their hospitals. Singing River Chief nursing and patient safety officer Susan Russell signed that very letter and stressed that nurses are fed up.

“They are frustrated. Honestly, some of them are angry wondering what is it in for me to stay in the state, work for lesser wages. Why don’t I take a contract and go work somewhere else do something else,” said Russell.

The issue has only become worse over the last few months, with many exhausted both mentally and physically, now leaving the field. The cost of travel nurses has been largely subsidized by federal dollars and due to their high pay, many are now taking time off.

“We just are not retaining enough people. There are not enough contracts or dollars to pay contracts for all the people leaving. So we are asking for solutions for retention. Once again it is not a facility issue, it is not a lack of rooms, it really is qualified health care providers. Such as RNs, LPNs, Nurse Aides, Respiratory Therapists, I mean almost everybody,” said Russell.

The shortage of healthcare workers could soon be critical and that’s the reason why several are begging state leaders for help.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann suggested a special call session to tackle the issue but believes the state must make the issue a priority when they return to the session in 2022.

”They did probably did their best work ever for what they did for us when we were sick,” said Hosemann. “So we want to make sure we provide adequate compensation to them and you know you will see that be one of the first bills we come out with.”

The healthcare workers stressed they don’t have a bed shortage, although many believe they do thanks to misconceptions generated on social media. The issue has shifted to a staffing shortfall that could soon become critical, and cost lives.

