Son charged with killing his mother in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Detrick Kelton Ocampo, 23, for the death of his mother in the Center Hill community.

The crime was discovered Friday morning at a house in the 9400 block of Highway 495 near Fellowship Road. The sheriff’s department said it appears Tanya Ocampo, 42, died Thursday. Her body was found by another family member. Police said Ocampo ran from the house when the other family member arrived. He was taken into custody on Grissom Road a short time later.

Death investigation underway in Center Hill community. (WTOK)

“We believe she died as a result of blunt force trauma. We will have that confirmed through autopsy through the crime lab. At this point, the case is still ongoing. He has been charged, he has a bond, and we will move forward to present this to the next available grand jury,” said Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Ocampo has been charged with murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.

