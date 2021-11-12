Shaggy’s crew cooks meals for active duty military and veterans

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Biloxi, the team at Shaggy’s on the Beach took care of active military and veterans inside and outside the restaurant this year.

As usual, Shaggy’s served complimentary BBQ pork sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and beer to active duty and veterans.

This year, crews also put together 90 to-go boxes for Biloxi’s VA nutrition and security staff employees who had to work this Veterans Day.

”Company-wide today we’re feeding about 160 of the VA workers in Biloxi, Jackson and Pensacola,” said Shaggy’s CEO and president Rimmer Covington. “It’s something we felt like was important to show appreciation to the folks who take care of our veterans day in and day out.”

Each box contained a handwritten note to those workers thanking them for their service.

