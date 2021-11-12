Scholar Athlete of the Week: Logan Forsythe

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -D’Iberville shortstop Logan Forsythe has been playing baseball almost his entire life, he’s a senior leader for the Warriors, and recently signed with the national champion Mississippi State baseball team to continue his baseball career

But he knows it’s not just athletic ability that will get you to the next level, his academics have always been just as important.

“School has always been a priority, keeping my grades up,” said Forsythe. “That’s what my parents always told me to do. They always told me if they we’re going to pick anybody, they’ll pick someone with good grades too so that’s always been a big part.

As Logan heads up to Starkville, he’s still making the final decision on what to study, but has a few starting points.

“I want to kind of stay with sports and I then I thought of some other things but I need to talk it over,” he said.

His coach Cragin Gilbert says having a leader like Logan on the team gives the younger guys something to look up to and strive towards.

“For us, he’s our spark plug. He’s a guy on the mound and he’s a player that can basically do it all. He can hit for power,” said Gilbert. “He’s got a lot of good memories here at D’Iberville and we’re looking forward to his senior year having a lot more.

Even when he’s not on the diamond or in the classroom... Logan tries to make a difference any where he can including with D’Iberville’s ECO Warriors, helping out in nursing homes, or coaching youth travel baseball with some of his D’Iberville coaches.

As he heads into his senior season, the goal is clear.

“First we make it to playoffs with this team, hopefully make it to state and have a good year,” said Forsythe.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.