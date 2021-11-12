WLOX Careers
Pearl River men’s soccer prepares for first-ever national tournament appearance

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Wildcats are gearing up for a trip to Wichita for the men’s soccer program’s first-ever appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Wildcats earned an at-large bid as a three seed in the 12-team tournament.

It starts off in pool play as the Wildcats open up with Phoenix College on Monday, and St. Charles on Wednesday.

The tournament is played on turf, so Pearl River has been focusing more on that in this week of practice, but overall, the Wildcats are locked in and ready for nationals.

”It’s definitely been the focus of everyone here and I think it’s going to come down to who is the more focused team in the long run,” said head coach Drew Gallant. “It’s been a lot all year and a lot of games. We train twice a day and it’s been a whole lot on our boys. But it’s going to be who can keep them focused throughout.”

”We’ve been excited, we’ve been expecting it through the year. First day when we walked into the locker room, Coach [Gallant] explained to us that was our goal at the end of the year, to make it to nationals and really perform,” said Goalkeeper and Poplarville native Maddux Francis. “Not much has changed, it’s nice to have the bid though.”

Pearl River takes the pitch Monday at 4 p.m. against Phoenix.

