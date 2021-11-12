WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ocean Springs High School honors veterans with breakfast

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School students honored our veterans Thursday with a special ceremony, meal and companionship.

During the ceremony, people had their hands held high against hats to salute the American flag. It’s something veterans like Herman Austin hold in high honor. The army allowed this retired veteran to travel as far as Germany while in uniform.

“I feel proud to do that. I stayed in the jungle over there, the field there for 23 months,” said Austin.

Austin said a family legacy of military service inspired him to join as well. His father, Willie Austin, was a Marine.

“I wasn’t brave enough to go into the Marines like him he was tougher than I was,” said Austin.

Austin said regardless of which branch someone served, he’s happy to know people appreciate the commitment and risk of all who stood up to protect this country.

“Sometimes it got rough, but we buried it. It’s reassuring to know that there are people that care about what we did, what we served and how we served. That’s a good thing,” said Austin.

The Ocean Springs High School’s JRTOC served eggs, sausage with biscuits and muffins to thank veterans for their service.

“We want to make sure that the veterans are recognized. A lot of people will just walk out and say, ‘Yeah I’m thankful for our veterans,’ we wanted to show that,” said Kaylee Orgeron, member of the JROTC.

JRTOC members said they know reliving those memories isn’t always easy.

“It’s important to recognize that and to help them in ways without bringing back old memories that can cause them to harm mentally. So it’s important to bring light-spirited energy,” said Sophia Crozo, member of the JROTC.

Whether it’s the Army, Air Force, Navy, or Marines, Austin said seeing his brothers and sisters celebrate together makes the day more special.

“We all serve the same purpose in the military. We all were made to serve and protect,” said Austin.

Organizers said this is the 14th year the school held the event to honor our vets.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property

Latest News

In Biloxi, the team at Shaggy's on the Beach took care of active military and veterans both...
Shaggy’s crew cooks meals for active duty military and veterans
Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
The third round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced
This year Singing River Health System's Lee Bond was honored at the gala.
LIVE: Gulf Coast YMCA holds high stakes fundraiser at the Beau Rivage