Ocean Springs High School honors veterans with breakfast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School students honored our veterans Thursday with a special ceremony, meal and companionship.

During the ceremony, people had their hands held high against hats to salute the American flag. It’s something veterans like Herman Austin hold in high honor. The army allowed this retired veteran to travel as far as Germany while in uniform.

“I feel proud to do that. I stayed in the jungle over there, the field there for 23 months,” said Austin.

Austin said a family legacy of military service inspired him to join as well. His father, Willie Austin, was a Marine.

“I wasn’t brave enough to go into the Marines like him he was tougher than I was,” said Austin.

Austin said regardless of which branch someone served, he’s happy to know people appreciate the commitment and risk of all who stood up to protect this country.

“Sometimes it got rough, but we buried it. It’s reassuring to know that there are people that care about what we did, what we served and how we served. That’s a good thing,” said Austin.

The Ocean Springs High School’s JRTOC served eggs, sausage with biscuits and muffins to thank veterans for their service.

“We want to make sure that the veterans are recognized. A lot of people will just walk out and say, ‘Yeah I’m thankful for our veterans,’ we wanted to show that,” said Kaylee Orgeron, member of the JROTC.

JRTOC members said they know reliving those memories isn’t always easy.

“It’s important to recognize that and to help them in ways without bringing back old memories that can cause them to harm mentally. So it’s important to bring light-spirited energy,” said Sophia Crozo, member of the JROTC.

Whether it’s the Army, Air Force, Navy, or Marines, Austin said seeing his brothers and sisters celebrate together makes the day more special.

“We all serve the same purpose in the military. We all were made to serve and protect,” said Austin.

Organizers said this is the 14th year the school held the event to honor our vets.

