Miss. Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against former chief of staff

Rep. Bennie Thompson plans to file contempt of Congress against for chief of staff(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARKS, Miss. (WMC) - Congressman Bennie Thompson says he plans to file contempt of Congress against Mark Meadows for failing to show up for depositions Friday with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Meadows is former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff.

Thompson says he plans to file a Contempt of Court charge next week. When discussing the January 6 investigation, Thompson says this process is about providing a path for this to “not happen again.”

“We are a democracy and we have to set the standard. What happened on January 6 is not who we are as a democracy or a country,” Thompson said.

Thompson says he plans to be in court November 30 after a federal appeals court intervened Thursday to temporarily block the National Archives from releasing Trump’s White House records.

