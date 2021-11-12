MGCCC preparing for NJCAA soccer tournament after region crown

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - MGCCC’s thrilling MACCC title win gives the Bulldogs their first appearance on the national stage, where they earned the ninth seed and are in a pool with fifth-seeded Georgia Military and fourth-seeded Parkland.

The Bulldogs faced Georgia Military in the second game of the season - a 4-0 loss, but won six of their next seven matches, kick-starting a run that got them to the grandest stage of them all. It’s a monumental moment for Gulf Coast, and they’re taking it all in - but remain locked in on the task at hand.

“It’s really exciting,” St. Patrick alum Chad Hudson said. “I’m happy I could do it for all the people who came before me, I’m happy I could do it for the team and coach Handy, really the whole experience.”

“The main message for them is that this is an opportunity and to appreciate it,” head coach Chris Handy said. “Trust in the progress we’ve made so far, trust the process, there’s not a lot we can change at this point. Truly, it’s about doing what we do the best we can.”

“To be fair, because we have tired legs, we have been relaxed, but in training it’s always been the same intensity because when we go to nationals, it’s going to be with teams that are tough,” Witwise Akyeano said. “Everyone is going to fight for the win.”

