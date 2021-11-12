A man asked a Tupelo woman to stay in her bathroom while he sprayed for bugs. Then he stole from her.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old Tupelo woman said when she opened her apartment door on Sunday, she thought it was a neighbor or friend.

It turned out to be a man who pretended to be pest control.

“He was a tall clean-cut guy. He said ‘I came to spray for the bugs,’” the woman recounted.

She said the man told her to go into the bathroom with her dog so the fumes would not bother her. After getting a funny feeling, she decided to come out of the bathroom.

“I pushed the door open and he was bent over the end table where I keep my purse.”

The man took $40 from her wallet. The woman later learned that he also made two transactions from her credit card that totaled at least $500.

The statements showed that both transactions happened in Tupelo.

“I got a feeling that that guy is somewhere on this premises, in this apartment complex,” said the woman. “But I don’t know his name. He gave a fake name and a fake number.”

The woman said a police officer came to her apartment complex and she told him what happened. She is in the process of getting new bank and food cards.

