Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad Avenue on November 1, 2021. She’s described as 5′6′' woman, weighing 127 lbs.

Accoring to Sarah’s mother Barbara Autmon, she was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue pants, along with long braids in her hair. She received a call on Nov. 3 from her 14-year-old granddaughter saying her mom didn’t come home the night before.

Her mother says Sarah works two jobs as a caregiver, but she hasn’t been to work or contacted any family members since. Family members have tried to call her phone, but it goes straight to voicemail.

Barbara is also a traveling nurse so she isn’t in the state to help find her daughter which makes the situation worse.

Autmon should be driving a 2016 Honda HR-V, bearing Mississippi License Plate: HAU 0436.

Anyone with any information or the known location of Autmon, please call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

