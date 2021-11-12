WLOX Careers
Gulfport hot spot for commercial development getting hotter

Woody's Roadside owner Jeff Glouner points out some of the amenities his restaurant will have...
Woody's Roadside owner Jeff Glouner points out some of the amenities his restaurant will have when it opens in Gulfport in mid to late February.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s hard to miss the construction near the corner of Magnolia Drive and Cowan-Lorraine Road in Gulfport. The main action right now is at the future Woody’s Roadside, with partners Doug McPhail and Jeff Glouner.

They say this is the right fit for their third location.

“The area is growing,” Glouner said. “The household income is good. A lot of good businesses in the area. It just checks all the boxes.”

And growth begets growth. The busy corner has been on the radar for development. A townhouse complex along the bayou and other new commercial growth are all fed by a flood of traffic to and from I-10.

“We saw how it was growing,” added McPhail. “We saw the future of it. And, frankly, this is our third attempt to get into this trade area. And this was probably the best choice of all.”

Warren Dedeaux is the owner of the three-acre property where Woody’s Roadside, the second phase of development will reside.

The first phase was a complex anchored by RPM Pizza, and the third phase will be an office complex and another restaurant: Qdoba Mexican Eats.

“We’ve kind of struggled for the last five years getting the national brands to kind of bite in this corridor,” Dedeaux said. “I think it’s a sign that this area’s got the demographic and the traffic counts to support development.”

The land has been in his family for decades. His grandmother owned and operated Salon Alexanders, which has become the centerpiece of the property.

“I look around and I see new businesses popping up and I’m seeing new energy that I’ve never seen before,” said Alex Deeks, owner of Salon Alexanders. “So, I’m glad to be part of it.”

Woody’s Roadside should be finished in mid to late February, and Dedeaux is hoping to have Qdoba open by the middle of 2022.

