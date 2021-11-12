WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Monarchy to hold tryouts Saturday

By Michael Dugan
Nov. 11, 2021
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast Monarchy football team is holding tryouts this Saturday at 11 am at the KROC Center in Biloxi.

Any woman over the age of 17 who wants to try out is invited, and is asked to come with a driver’s license and insurance card, as well as a white shirt and black bottoms.

The Monarchy is a women’s tackle football team and are the sister team of the Mississippi Royalty, one of the first teams of its kind. And this season, they’ll have a new coach - Gulfport native Rickey Toles, a well-known member of the Gulf Coast community, and someone who will guide them on the road to the championship in Canton, Ohio.

“Rickey Toles has been around the community for over 30 years. Very respectable young man,” owner Tyre Brown said. “We feel like he has what it takes to get us to the next level. We want to say congratulations to coach Toles, we can’t wait to get you here to the program.”

