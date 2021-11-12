Friday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Dense fog will be possible in parts of South Mississippi this morning. Any foggy weather will clear away around 9AM or 10AM. Otherwise, expect beautiful sunny skies today with cool morning temperatures in the 50s and pleasantly cool afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Another cold front arrives later tonight. Not expecting any rain from it. But, it will bring quite the cooldown for the weekend. Tomorrow morning will be chilly in the 40s with afternoon highs in the chilly upper 50s and lower 60s. Then, Sunday will be downright cold in the morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s areawide. Frost or freeze alerts may be issued in anticipation of Sunday morning’s cold temperatures so you may need to protect pets, some plants, and any vulnerable people in your community before bed Saturday night. Sunday afternoon will be in the cool mid 60s. Dry weather with little to no rain will be likely from this weekend through the middle of next week. Tropics are currently quiet with no development in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

