WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Endangered missing child alert’ issued for 5-year-old girl from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11 in Canton, Ohio.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (Gray News) - Ohio has issued an endangered missing child alert for 5-year-old Ana Burke who was last seen on Nov. 11, in Canton, Ohio.

Ana has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3′9″ and weighs 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow-colored pants.

Ana is believed to be Jonathan Stinnett, 36.

Stinnett has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5′10″ and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a short sleeve maroon t-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe they may be in a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Jackson Township Police Department in Ohio at 1-330-831-6264.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago

Latest News

Graeme Edge, drummer for The Moody Blues, waves on the red carpet before the Rock & Roll Hall...
Moody Blues drummer, co-founder Graeme Edge dies at 80
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions
While the pandemic may be winding down in Mississippi, many of its effects are still lingering....
‘We just are not retaining enough people’: Nursing shortage could become ‘critical’ across Mississippi hospitals