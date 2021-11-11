WLOX Careers
Veterans saluted at D’Iberville High School

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Honoring those who served and continue to serve is what D’Iberville High School’s Annual Veterans Day Breakfast is all about.

The event brought together veterans and those still on active duty from all branches of the armed forces. They were celebrated for the sacrifices they make each and every day.

“America, in my opinion, has really stepped up and appreciated the sacrifices the veterans have made. Not only vets, but their families back here. People forget that without the families’ support, the vets couldn’t do what they do,” said Col. Mike Rainey, DHS Sr. Army instructor.

SMSgt Daniel Blethen been doing his thing with the Air National Guard for 27 years. This event gave him a chance to spend time with his two daughters who both attend D’Iberville High.

“My oldest, Riley, she’s taking part in the ceremonies here, and then I get to spend time with my younger daughter, Peyton, who’s a sophomore. To have breakfast and to be honored is absolutely extraordinary.”

