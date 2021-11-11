WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Veterans celebrate fellow servicemembers at Gulfport VFW Post 2539

The Alfred Alleman VFW Post 2539 in Gulfport celebrated Veterans Day by honoring veterans from...
The Alfred Alleman VFW Post 2539 in Gulfport celebrated Veterans Day by honoring veterans from all branches of the military.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans Day should be celebrated by everyone, but only veterans understand what other veterans have gone through.

And when the VFW does the honors, it has a special meaning. Stephan Trochessett, VFW past state commander, served in the Marine Corps.

“These Marines were heroes to me and they took care of me and made sure I got home safely,” he said. “And they deserve our utmost gratitude for the suffering and the sacrifice that they were willing to go through on behalf of this country.”

Veterans in all military branches were recognized by the Alfred Alleman VFW Post 2539 in Gulfport. The ceremony, once again, was held under the pavilion while the post is still in the process of repairs to its main building after Hurricane Zeta.

Cmdr. Trey Johnson, executive officer of the Naval Construction Battalion Center, thanked veterans not only for their military service, but also for their community service.

“It’s really important to say thank you to our veterans and take the time out - not as a day off, but actually as a day on for the sacrifices that they’ve made with their families and they also continue to provide support and mentoring for our communities,” he said.

While Veterans Day is meant as an honor and celebration, the somber moments are never far away.

“I say don’t it for granted the sacrifice,” Trochesset said. “And don’t take it for granted the suffering and the conditions that men and women of this country are willing to endure.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
Hwy 26 is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South...
Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County

Latest News

The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced
Honoring those who served and continue to serve is what D’Iberville High School’s Annual...
Veterans saluted at D’Iberville High School
A $1.3 million project to slow down erosion on Front Beach is nearing completion. The final...
LIVE REPORT: Front Beach erosion project update in Ocean Springs
Students at Stone Elementary School and Ocean Springs High School each took time to honor our...
Students in Stone County, Ocean Springs celebrate veterans