Veterans celebrate fellow servicemembers at Gulfport VFW Post 2539

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans Day should be celebrated by everyone, but only veterans understand what other veterans have gone through.

And when the VFW does the honors, it has a special meaning. Stephan Trochessett, VFW past state commander, served in the Marine Corps.

“These Marines were heroes to me and they took care of me and made sure I got home safely,” he said. “And they deserve our utmost gratitude for the suffering and the sacrifice that they were willing to go through on behalf of this country.”

Veterans in all military branches were recognized by the Alfred Alleman VFW Post 2539 in Gulfport. The ceremony, once again, was held under the pavilion while the post is still in the process of repairs to its main building after Hurricane Zeta.

Cmdr. Trey Johnson, executive officer of the Naval Construction Battalion Center, thanked veterans not only for their military service, but also for their community service.

“It’s really important to say thank you to our veterans and take the time out - not as a day off, but actually as a day on for the sacrifices that they’ve made with their families and they also continue to provide support and mentoring for our communities,” he said.

While Veterans Day is meant as an honor and celebration, the somber moments are never far away.

“I say don’t it for granted the sacrifice,” Trochesset said. “And don’t take it for granted the suffering and the conditions that men and women of this country are willing to endure.”

