Thursday’s Forecast

Take your umbrella today. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers today. There may even be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Today’s best rain chances in South Mississippi are expected between about Noon and 6PM. Then, our rain chances should decrease later this evening as most of the rain should be moving east of us into Alabama. Friday into the weekend will bring drier air along with a big drop in temperature. Saturday and Sunday afternoons in the 60s. And Sunday morning possibly as cold as the 30s for parts of Coastal Mississippi for the first time this season. In the tropics, development is still possible with a northeast-moving disturbance located over the open waters of the far north Atlantic Ocean according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no Gulf tropical threats. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.