Those charged with gun crimes in Vicksburg must now wear an ankle monitor

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg is working to reduce crime by cracking down on gun offenders terrorizing the city.

City leaders are hoping mandatory electronic tagging and surveillance for gun offenders will help their efforts.

”At this point, this is one of the most important tools we have at the police department. It gives us an opportunity to keep up with the offenders causing problems in our community.”

Police Chief Penny Jones believes the electronic ankle bracelet she has in her hands is a great way to monitor offenders and deter crime.

To help make the streets safer, the chief says it is now mandatory for someone to wear an ankle bracelet if he or she is charged with a gun crime in Vicksburg as part of their bond condition.

They will also have to pay the service fee to keep the monitor activated while wearing it.

“We want people to be responsible for their actions.”

Mayor George Flaggs agrees. He led the push for the around-the-clock electronic monitoring supervision for all those with gun-related charges out on bond.

He also says the GPS devices have an alarm that will go off if the offenders do not charge them, if they leave out of the permitted zone, or break curfew.

”It is already in effect. All judges are on board, all prosecutors are on board and all police are on board. We believe being able to follow a gun violator in our city is another means to help police officers.”

The mayor and police chief say the penalties will be stiffened for offenders who commit another crime while wearing the ankle monitors.

”The first offense, we are going to put that monitor on you, and second time you commit this type of offense then you are really going to be held accountable. We are going to have a standard amount for a bond and it’s going to be a million dollars,” Jones said.

“We believe that in a small city like Vicksburg we can use this tool to keep up with those discharging firearms in our city, “Flaggs said.

