Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition

Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a stabbing that left a person in critical condition.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Pascagoula are investigating after a person was stabbed in the neck late Wednesday night.

A release from Pascagoula Police Department posted Thursday morning says the attack happened around 10pm in the area of Live Oak Avenue and Market Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to the neck.

Further investigation led police to develop Maurice Meguell Martin as a suspect. The 41-year-old Moss Point man was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is now being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

As of Thursday morning, police say the victim remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

***MEDIA RELEASE: STABBING*** Please see the media release from the Pascagoula Police Department. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us at 228-762-2211. Thank you.

Posted by Pascagoula Police Department on Thursday, November 11, 2021

