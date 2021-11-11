WLOX Careers
Airsoft gun found in North Woolmarket student’s belongings

A student brought a toy airsoft gun into North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School, according to a Harrison County School District official.(North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School website)
By Akim Powell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A student brought an airsoft gun into North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School, according to a Harrison County School District official.

The district’s spokesperson said they received information that was reported to a teacher. After receiving the information, a search was conducted and an unloaded airsoft toy gun was found in the student’s belongings.

An airsoft gun often resembles a traditional gun but shoots plastic pellets.

The gun was taken and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was notified. The student was removed from campus and will be disciplined in accordance with the Harrison County School District policy.

It also needs to be noted no threats were made toward the school and the campus is safe.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

