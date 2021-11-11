WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends Nov. 20

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has...
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been in place since March 2020, will end Saturday, November 20, 2021.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been in place since March 2020, will end Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the decision Thursday.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it’s time to end the State of Emergency,” said Gov. Reeves.

Reeves is actually extending the current State of Emergency by eight days before terminating. He said that will give state agencies ample time to prepare.

The purpose of declaring a State of Emergency is to enable the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination at all levels of government in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
Hwy 26 is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South...
Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County

Latest News

A student pets Wilson, a therapy dog, in a hallway at French Middle School, Wednesday, Nov. 3,...
With US aid money, schools put bigger focus on mental health
Lung Cancer Awarenesss Month: How you can protect your health
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
Coastal Family Pediatric is now offering Pfizer COVID vaccinations for children as young as five.
COVID vaccinations getting into younger arms thanks to Coastal Family Pediatric