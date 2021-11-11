Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends Nov. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been in place since March 2020, will end Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the decision Thursday.

“With more than 3,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered in Mississippi and with COVID-19 infections and resulting hospitalizations being effectively managed, it’s time to end the State of Emergency,” said Gov. Reeves.

Reeves is actually extending the current State of Emergency by eight days before terminating. He said that will give state agencies ample time to prepare.

The purpose of declaring a State of Emergency is to enable the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination at all levels of government in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.