Mississippi State student competes on Jeopardy! Thursday

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi State Bulldog is competing on Jeopardy! on Thursday.

Tucker Shope, a graduate student at MSU, will test his knowledge against two other contestants.

Shope is a Georgia native working on a Ph.D. in history. According to his school bio, his research focuses on educational filmmaking and distribution in the early 20th century.

You can tune in to see if Tucker wins on WLOX CBS at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

