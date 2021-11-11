WLOX Careers
Hancock County Fairgrounds plans projects with RESTORE Act funding

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials at the Hancock County Fairgrounds already have in mind what their portion of RESTORE Act funding will be spent on.

Tuesday the facility was awarded $6.5 million. This amount is out of the $60 million that Gov. Tate Reeves has given to many other facilities and projects.

Valerie Fitts, Hancock County Board of Supervisors secretary, said she’s grateful that many facilities will get improvements that most people in the state can benefit from.

“We’re so relieved and excited. It’s going to benefit regionally. Not only just here, but regional and it’s going to help us complete a lot of projects,” said Fitts.

Construction workers have already been busy making improvements at the fairgrounds, like replacing lights and painting columns. But due to funding, crews will soon have more work on their hands.

Hancock County Recreation Director, Kevin Lader, predicts improvements and new additions can bring an economic boost.

“We’re looking to do some outdoor entertainment areas, festival grounds, looking at having some cottages on the facility when we have an event,” said Ladner.

Ladner explained that the funding along with the fairground’s location should bring success to the spot.

“Our access here off of I-10 from Louisiana and Alabama makes us a good facility to host these types of events. We think it’ll bring jobs to the county. It’s going to bring tourism. It’s going to bring people from other states to stay in the community,” said Ladner.

The fairground’s total project costs $24 million. Ladner explained the RESTORE act funding, along with funding from the state and county brings them to $13 million.

“We’re going to keep asking and reaching out to the state and local leaders to back this project here in Hancock County,” said Ladner.

The Hancock County Fairgrounds is one of the 16 organizations that were awarded RESTORE act funding in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

