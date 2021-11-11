WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Dog badly burned in Mississippi officially up for adoption

Buddy the dog up for adoption
Buddy the dog up for adoption(Tunica Humane Society)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - If you’ve been following this story, then you know all about Buddy’s road to recovery.

He was badly burned after being set on fire by a child under the age of 12 back in April. Tunica Humane Society stepped in to help Buddy recover slowly but surely and now he’s ready for a home.

The humane society says placing Buddy with a family is not something they are taking lightly, “We feel it is in Buddy’s best interest to place him with a family here in the Mid-South so that MSU would be close by if ever needed.”

If you are interested in adopting Buddy to become his forever family, submit an application at tunicahumanesociety.com.

Buddy's Journey Back to Life❤ It was unthinkable. What happened to Buddy back in April, 2021 was devastating to the...

Posted by Tunica HumaneSociety on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has...
Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends Nov. 20
The third round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced
Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity suspended at University of Mississippi for hazing

Latest News

Drier and cooler for Friday. Then, another cold front arrives tonight. This weekend looks...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
While the pandemic may be winding down in Mississippi, many of its effects are still lingering....
Shortage of healthcare workers reaching ‘critical’ point at Mississippi hospitals
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Multiple federal funding streams could boost Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts
Retired Army Sgt. Robin Walker, left, and Army National Guard Spec. April Smith listen Thursday...
Experience of women in military leaves different impression on Veterans Day