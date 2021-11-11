WLOX Careers
D’Iberville’s Blake Gollott and Logan Forsythe sign to play at next level

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -A pair of D’Iberville baseball standouts put pen to paper Wednesday.

Blake Gollott signed to join Coach Michael Avalon and the Pearl River Wildcats.

The left hander had a great year on the mound and at the plate for the Warriors, he was also named to the Gulf Coast Top Prospect List.

Logan Forsythe also signed and is headed to join the national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs up in Starkville.

Forsythe had some web gems this year from the short stop position as well as at the plate and the mound, but for both of them there were specific things that drew them to each program.

“Coach Avalon he’s a good guy and Coach Slater Lott I can talk to one-on-one as a friend. That’s what drew me there a lot,” said Gollott.

”I felt like the coaches best fit me and I felt like I best fit the program,” said Forsythe. “Then when I went up there on my visit the facilities just stood out to me, definitely the baseball field. There’s no other stadium like that and there aren’t facilities like that anywhere.”

They will both head north in the fall.

