Diamondhead being aggressive in battle against flooding

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The average rainfall in Diamondhead is around 60 inches, but this year they’ve seen more than 100 inches. That has residents and city leaders worried about the long-term effect of changing weather patterns from climate change.

Specifically, where will the water go?

“Drainage is the number one thing I think on residents in Diamondhead’s mind,” said Gerard Maher, Councilman at Large.

Diamondhead Mayor Nancy Depreo agrees.

“We’re looking seriously at drainage,” she said. “On solutions. Engineers working on 10 projects. We have more than $2.6 million in projects right now we’re currently working on and plans to work on many others.”

Wednesday night, the city held a meeting specifically on drainage.

The mayor explained the different facets of Diamondhead’s drainage. Afterward, engineers from several companies working on the projects were on hand to talk to residents.

The city has also added a link to its website where residents can let the city know where they see drainage problems.

“We need to have a plan, not just to fix a house, that’s like putting a band-aid on, but to fix the drainage for the whole city,” said Maher.

This year, Diamondhead saw house flooding during Tropical Storm Claudette and Hurricane Zeta where they had never had it before. that served as a wake-up call for the city.

“You know we’re preparing,” Depreo said. “We’re looking at places where we had flooding at this year. We’re working on solutions. We’ve got engineers working on hydraulic studies on our biggest drainage basin, which is drainage basin A, to find solutions.”

Diamondhead became the second city on the Coast to commit to a flood plan based on a 100-year flood map, exceeding most city’s standards.

“This is a new phase for Diamondhead,” Depreo said. “We have not in the past seen flooding in Diamondhead.’

Their hope is that with proper planning the city will not have any more issues.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.