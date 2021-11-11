WLOX Careers
COVID vaccinations getting into younger arms thanks to Coastal Family Pediatric

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a big milestone for children in the fight against COVID-19. On Wednesday, Coastal Family Pediatric began administering vaccinations for ages 5 and up.

Nurse practitioner Angelica Trieu has been looking forward to this day for a long time. Her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn Bui, finally was able to receive her shot.

“I’ve been asking Dr. Williams when will we get the OK? And, she said, ‘This week.’ So, today’s actually the first day,” she said. “So, we signed Madelyn up to get her first dose.”

And the decision was easy.

“We knew that that’s what we needed to do to keep her safe and keep everyone else in the family safe,” Trieu said. “So, it wasn’t a hard decision at all.”

Same for Madelyn.

“She’s all about getting it,” Trieu said. “Actually, physically getting it was a little bit harder, but she’s been talking about it. She even convinced her cousin to get it.”

About two weeks ago, Pfizer received emergency approval to include the 5 to 11 group.

County health departments began offering the pediatric doses on Monday. And, now, Coastal Family Pediatric has begun to administer the vaccine.

Among the patients: pediatrician Dr. Wendy Williams’s own 10-year-old daughter.

“By being able to offer this layer of protection for the students, for the teachers for the staff at the schools just gives us more assurance that maybe we can get this under control,” Williams said.

And she said the children can feel part of the solution to a big problem.

“It will give them their opportunity to save the world.”

As of Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that only 119 children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated.

Officials with Singing River Health System and Memorial Hospital said they have not yet received pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

