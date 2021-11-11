WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Carthage woman avoids prison for sexual relationship with teen

Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29
Alexis (Lexi) Hearnsberger, 29(Picasa | Panola County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage woman accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Alexis Hearnsberger was given 10 years deferred adjudication and a fine for pleading guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. Hearnsberger must also register as a sex offender and receive sex offender counseling.

Hearnsberger was 29 at the time of her arrest in 2019 after a mother found photos of Hearnsberger unclothed on her 13-year-old son’s phone. Hearnsberger also admitted to initiating a sexual relationship with the boy earlier that year.

Previous reporting:

Carthage woman charged with sexual assault of 13 year old

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
The body of a cow was found Wednesday morning washed ashore on a Hancock County beach.
Body of cow found washed ashore on Hancock County beach
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property

Latest News

Retired Army Sgt. Robin Walker, left, and Army National Guard Spec. April Smith listen Thursday...
Women veterans honored at Stone County Veterans Day celebration
The Ocean Springs High School’s JRTOC served eggs, sausage with biscuits and muffins to thank...
Ocean Springs High School honors veterans with breakfast
In Biloxi, the team at Shaggy's on the Beach took care of active military and veterans both...
Shaggy’s crew cooks meals for active duty military and veterans
Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
The third round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced