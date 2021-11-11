WLOX Careers
Biloxi’s Patrick Galle signs with Ole Miss

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Wednesday Biloxi baseball’s Patrick Galle put pen to paper to head up to Oxford to join the Ole Miss rebels.

Galle was a force on the mound this year for the Indians, with a fastball that topped out near 93 miles an hour.

He’ll join one of the top baseball programs in the SEC and the country, with the rebels making it all the way to the Super Regionals last season

It’s been a dream program for him for a long time and he’s finally getting to live that out.

”As a kid, Ole Miss was a school for me I’d like to attend. Early in high school I got an opportunity to play there and I just knew I couldn’t pass it up,” said Galle. “When I was up there I felt like I was at home and it’s all I’ve ever wanted. It’s a really good program and I’ve always wanted to go and play for them so it’s really a dream come true.”

Galle will head up to Oxford in the fall.

