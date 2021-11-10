WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Will Hall, Southern Miss preview undefeated, experienced UTSA

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Will Hall’s squad had a little bit of a different look at Tuesday’s practice, given how thin they are at nearly every position as injuries pile up toward season’s end. But the eternally optimistic first-year head coach sees their situation as a chance to play some of the younger guys - who will soon be the face of his program.

Hall told reporters Tuesday he and his staff are moving guys around position-wise to create enough depth to get through the year - which adds up, since the Golden Eagles have seen five different quarterbacks, started three different centers - the list could go on a while.

While this weekend’s match-up with undefeated UTSA certainly provides an immense challenge, it also provides a potential look into the future. The Roadrunners were 3-9 back in 2018, littered with underclassmen. And now, as one of the last four remaining undefeated teams in college football, they’re led by upperclassmen - and on a path that Hall hopes his team can mirror.

“They start 15 seniors, six juniors and one sophomore. They’re a really good program that has recruited really well over a period of time,” Hall said. “The previous staff did a good job of recruiting, the new staff has come in with those guys and did a great job. That’s what we’re going to do in year three here. That’s why they’re winning, it’s older guys who have been in their program and are well-coached. They play really good football, I have a lot of respect for coach Traylor and how they’ve built it.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Phillip Collins, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old...
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 59-year-old Gulfport man
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

GIRLS SOCCER: Ocean Springs vs. Biloxi (11/9/2021)
GIRLS SOCCER: Ocean Springs vs. Biloxi (11/9/2021)
Will Hall, Southern Miss preview undefeated, experienced UTSA
Will Hall, Southern Miss preview undefeated, experienced UTSA
Pass Christian Quarterback Dustin Allison Drops Back To Pass
Dustin Allison commits to Southern Miss
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders motions to his players during an NCAA football game...
Report: Deion Sanders ‘in the mix’ for TCU head coaching job