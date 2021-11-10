Will Hall, Southern Miss preview undefeated, experienced UTSA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Will Hall’s squad had a little bit of a different look at Tuesday’s practice, given how thin they are at nearly every position as injuries pile up toward season’s end. But the eternally optimistic first-year head coach sees their situation as a chance to play some of the younger guys - who will soon be the face of his program.

Hall told reporters Tuesday he and his staff are moving guys around position-wise to create enough depth to get through the year - which adds up, since the Golden Eagles have seen five different quarterbacks, started three different centers - the list could go on a while.

While this weekend’s match-up with undefeated UTSA certainly provides an immense challenge, it also provides a potential look into the future. The Roadrunners were 3-9 back in 2018, littered with underclassmen. And now, as one of the last four remaining undefeated teams in college football, they’re led by upperclassmen - and on a path that Hall hopes his team can mirror.

“They start 15 seniors, six juniors and one sophomore. They’re a really good program that has recruited really well over a period of time,” Hall said. “The previous staff did a good job of recruiting, the new staff has come in with those guys and did a great job. That’s what we’re going to do in year three here. That’s why they’re winning, it’s older guys who have been in their program and are well-coached. They play really good football, I have a lot of respect for coach Traylor and how they’ve built it.”

