Wednesday’s Forecast

Today may be on the cloudier side and it will be mild with afternoon highs in the 70s. Still expecting an increase in rain chance by tomorrow as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will drop Friday into the weekend and it’ll be a big drop in temperature for Saturday and Sunday with afternoons in the 60s and mornings possibly as cold as the 30s for parts of Coastal Mississippi for the first time this season. In the tropics, development is possible with a northeast-moving disturbance located northeast of Bermuda according to the National Hurricane Center. There are no Gulf tropical threats through this weekend. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.