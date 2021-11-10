WLOX Careers
Travel agents prepare for uptick in trips

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For Salute owner Rob Stinson, his recent trip to Europe was a little bit of business and a little bit of pleasure.

“I was making contacts in Switzerland for some products that are unavailable here,” Stinson said.

He went abroad with his wife and a group of other travelers, visiting four countries during their stay. But before he packed his bags, he went to Viagio Travel in Pass Christian.

“We take a lot of time every day getting up to date because the rules are constantly changing,” agent Sandi Favre said.

Favre made sure Stinson had all the proper paper work proving that he had his COVID-19 vaccine and that he took a COVID-19 test two days prior to his visit. Her agency is one of many that are making sure clients are prepared for any pandemic restrictions their destinations may still implement.

“There’s a lot of different parameters as far as COVID,” Stinson said.

Travel Affiliates President/Owner Rae Anne Ryan says what’s just as important as having everything in order for the trip is making sure travelers can return home.

“We have to arrange for them to be tested at the end of their vacation so that when they get to the airport to fly home to the United States, they’ll be allowed to get on board,” Ryan said.

While the internet has made planning trips easier, agents say the challenges of the pandemic shed a spotlight on their profession.

“We know what we are doing. We’re there to help you and believe me, I’ve answered the 2 a.m phone calls,” Bay Travel agent Laurianne Manchester said.

After about two years of the pandemic, companies are doing what they can to appeal to tourists again.

“We’re seeing promotions because the crowds are still not there yet,” Ryan said.

Despite some attractions not being visited like they were pre-COVID, agents are getting more and more phone calls as countries roll back mandates, vaccination rates increase, and better deals become available.

“Travel is very doable now. I think it’s more rewarding now than it ever has been. We’ve been without it so long, we have such an incredible appreciation, more than we ever did before,” Favre said.

But with some major cruise lines still not allowing full capacity on their vessels and airlines struggling with staffing right now, travel agents say it could be a little longer until travel is truly back to normal.

“I’m hopeful next year, at least COVID and the way it was, will be behind us,” Manchester said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

