WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Seabees honor Medal of Honor recipient with recreation of his sacrifice

Chief Selects participate in the re-enactment of the battle that earned Marvin Shields the...
Chief Selects participate in the re-enactment of the battle that earned Marvin Shields the Medal of Honor.(John Fitzhugh)
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Marvin Glen Shields was the first and only United States Navy Seabee to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

A recreation of his actions on June 10, 1965 while serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 is part of the Chief Petty Officer Initiation Season.

“To be able to come out here and put ourselves in the shoes and carry on the tradition and the heritage of Marvin Shields, the only Seabee Medal of Honor Recipient, is an extremely humbling and proud day for all of us,” said Chief Petty Officer Select Kyle Ciopryna of NMCB 133.

The special forces unit Shields was assigned to was attacked by the Viet Cong. Despite being wounded twice, Shields helped transport others more severely wounded to medical care.

Chief Perry Officer Select Daurell Winchester of NMCB 11 portrayed Shields in the re-enactment.

“It depicts the sacrifices made by someone who served long before I got to serve, so it is very important to tell his story and pay homage to his family,” Winchester said.

During the battle, Shields later volunteered for a mission to take out an enemy gun position. After taking out the enemy gun, Shields was fatally shot.

Marvin Glen Shields was the first and only United States Navy Seabee to be awarded the Medal of...
Marvin Glen Shields was the first and only United States Navy Seabee to be awarded the Medal of Honor. A recreation of his actions on June 10, 1965 while serving with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 is part of the Chief Petty Officer Initiation Season.(The Wall of Faces)

The re-enactment of the battle brought out the intensity of combat.

Winchester has served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. That experience was no different from Shields’s and gave insight to his heroic actions.

“You just have to react right away,” Winchester said.

Those lessons have also made Winchester ready to take on a leadership role with the Seabees.

“Always be ready and to make sure that those that I lead are ready as well at any moment’s notice,” he said.

Honoring the sacrifice made by Shields is important to the Seabees, especially those about to become Navy Chiefs.

“It’s a very humbling day. this entire process of becoming a chief petty officer is a huge lesson in humility,” Ciopryna said.

And today, it was also a lesson about sacrifice.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Phillip Collins, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old...
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 59-year-old Gulfport man
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival
Ole Miss student among those killed at Astroworld festival
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

The local chapter of Folds of Honor hosted 128 veterans and guests for a golf tournament...
Folds of Honor golf tournament raises money to support veterans’ children
Travel agents are getting more and more phone calls as countries roll back mandates,...
Travel agents prepare for uptick in trips
A solider wears a U.S. Space Force uniform during a ceremony for U.S. Air Force airmen...
Air Force report: Nearly half in survey saw abuse, violence
Agents warn there may be some issues getting to your destination as the holiday season gears up...
Travel agents prepare for uptick in trips