WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
Biden to showcase Baltimore port as fix for rising inflation
LIVE: Rittenhouse takes the stand
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Defense calls Rittenhouse to the stand at his murder trial
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House