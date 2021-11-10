WLOX Careers
NEW DETAILS: Gulfport stabbing victim died two days before being discovered

Phillip Collins, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of James Higgins...
Phillip Collins, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of James Higgins Jr, 59.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man charged with the murder of James Higgins Jr. admitted to police he stabbed the 59-year-old and left him for dead. For two days, Higgins’s bloodied body would lie in his home before being found.

Court documents detail how a heated argument between the two men turned physical during the early morning hours of Friday, November 5. Phillip Latrell Collins, 50, admitted to police he stabbed Higgins with a knife he found inside the home.

Collins told investigators he stabbed Higgins multiple times, then hid the bloody clothes in a storm drain outside. He left without calling for help or telling anyone what happened.

Higgins’s body was found Sunday afternoon inside his home, located in the 600 block of 25th Street. Collins was arrested two days later.

Collins is being held in Harrison County Adult Detention Center without bond. According to his petition for an attorney, he was previously convicted in Louisiana for second degree attempted murder in 1998. He’s lived in Harrison County for the last year.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

