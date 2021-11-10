WLOX Careers
Hwy 26 reopens to traffic in George County

Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed...
Hwy. 26 collapsed Aug. 30 following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. Three people were killed and nine others were injured.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for drivers in George County: Hwy 26 is open to traffic once again, after a deadly landslide washed out the road in August.

“MDOT’s goal from the beginning has been to get this road back open safely and quickly,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “I know how important Highway 26 is for the region, and I appreciate all the work that went into getting it open ahead of schedule.”

Crews will now work to repave the detour routes used during the closure. Frank Murphy Rd., Cochran Town Rd., Crossover Rd. have seen increased traffic since the collapse. Those paving improvements should be finished by early February.

Highway 26 collapsed the night of August 30 following heavy rainfall during Hurricane Ida. Drivers unknowingly drove into the 20-foot deep hole, causing three people to lose their lives and injuring nine others. Crews used a crane to pull seven vehicles from the wreckage.

The $1.8 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, of Columbia, through an emergency letting on Thursday, October 7.

The road is a main thoroughfare, connecting Lucedale to Wiggins and several other cities in South Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

