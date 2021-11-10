WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hickory Hills to host free golf tournament for veterans in Gautier

Hickory Hills Country Club and Resort is back open in Gautier and is offering Veterans a free...
Hickory Hills Country Club and Resort is back open in Gautier and is offering Veterans a free round of golf with a free golf cart on Thursday.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Hickory Hills Country Club and Resort is back open in Gautier and is offering veterans a free round of golf, along with a golf cart on Thursday.

The country club was closed for almost one year, undergoing a purchase process. However, it’s now back open for events and golf tournaments, like the one they’re putting on for Veterans Day.

“I want the veterans to be happy. I want this to be about them. It’s about nothing else,” Kevin Mac, an Army veteran and the director of golf operations, said. “We don’t want anything in return. We just want to provide a platform for them to have a wonderful day.”

Troy Guillotte is the new owner of Hickory Hills. His facility reopened a few months ago.

“We’ve got a lot of United States military veterans that work for us,” he said. “We got together, and we said, ‘How can we honor their sacrifice,’ you know, their commitment to their country. We feel like the veterans are the best of the United States, and we want to honor them.”

This is the first holiday event happening at Hickory Hills since it reopened.

Guillotte said they plan to host more free tournaments like this in the future for first responders, teachers and healthcare workers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of South Mississippians reported seeing the SpaceX capsule reenter earth’s atmosphere...
Fireball spotted in the sky as SpaceX capsule returns to Earth
Biloxi Police are investigating what lead to the death of a 4-year-old child Tuesday afternoon....
4-year-old’s death under investigation in Biloxi
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property
A vehicle with the driver still trapped inside was discovered early Tuesday morning near mile...
VIDEO: Driver rescued after vehicle found upside down in woods off I-10
Investigators are working to learn more after skeletal remains were found Monday in a wooded...
Skeletal remains discovered in wooded area of Moss Point

Latest News

Chief Selects participate in the re-enactment of the battle that earned Marvin Shields the...
Seabees recreate Medal of Honor recipient’s sacrifice to honor him for Veterans Day
The local chapter of Folds of Honor hosted 128 veterans and guests for a golf tournament...
Folds of Honor golf tournament raises money to support veterans’ children
The local chapter of Folds of Honor hosted 128 veterans and guests for a golf tournament...
Folds of Honor golf tournament raises money to support veterans' children
Photographed on the former Singing River Mall property, left to right, are Gautier Councilman...
Gautier closes on purchase of former Singing River Mall property