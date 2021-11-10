Hickory Hills to host free golf tournament for veterans in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Hickory Hills Country Club and Resort is back open in Gautier and is offering veterans a free round of golf, along with a golf cart on Thursday.

The country club was closed for almost one year, undergoing a purchase process. However, it’s now back open for events and golf tournaments, like the one they’re putting on for Veterans Day.

“I want the veterans to be happy. I want this to be about them. It’s about nothing else,” Kevin Mac, an Army veteran and the director of golf operations, said. “We don’t want anything in return. We just want to provide a platform for them to have a wonderful day.”

Troy Guillotte is the new owner of Hickory Hills. His facility reopened a few months ago.

“We’ve got a lot of United States military veterans that work for us,” he said. “We got together, and we said, ‘How can we honor their sacrifice,’ you know, their commitment to their country. We feel like the veterans are the best of the United States, and we want to honor them.”

This is the first holiday event happening at Hickory Hills since it reopened.

Guillotte said they plan to host more free tournaments like this in the future for first responders, teachers and healthcare workers.

