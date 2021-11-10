WLOX Careers
Folds of Honor golf tournament raises money to support veterans’ children

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - As we take time this week to recognize our veterans, a coast charitable group is continuing its mission to help the children of the fallen.

The local chapter of Folds of Honor hosted 128 veterans and guests for a golf tournament Tuesday at Grand Bear. The event raises money to provide scholarships to families of military men and women who have died or been disabled while on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Folds of Honor raised $20,000 this year. That’s double the amount raised the first time this event was held in 2019.

“I think sometimes the veterans get ignored when it comes to those kinds of things, money raising and whatsoever. So any chance I have to do my part, I do it. And my friends support it, too,” said Air Force Veteran Danny Walker.

The next goal is to expand the annual tournament and expand the number of children it helps.

Nationally, Folds of Honor golf tournaments and other events have provided 35,000 scholarships to the children of service members since 2007.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

