WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Entergy employee’s 79-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Entergy employee’s 70-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
Entergy employee’s 70-foot Norway Spruce selected to be Rockefeller Center Christmas tree(Entergy)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Entergy employee has donated what is perhaps the most famous Christmas tree in the world!

Devon Price, who works for Entergy nuclear fleet headquarters in Jackson, Mississippi, also has property in Maryland.

One day, he says, a stranger came knocking on his door.

The stranger said he was an arborist and “has a keen eye for gorgeous trees.” He wanted to see if could take a look at the Norway Spruce behind Price’s Maryland residence.

Price took the stranger to his backyard where they marveled at his 79-foot tree. It was then that the stranger formally introduced himself.

He was Erik Pauzé, head gardener at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Pauzé asked if Price would be interested in donating the Norway Spruce, explaining that it would be “a pretty big deal.”

The family discussed the request after Pauzé left, and, after weighing the decision, decided to grant the request.

The 12-ton tree will be cut down on Thursday, November 11, and will arrive at the famous Rockefeller Center on November 13.

Once the Norway Spruce is raised in New York, it will be decorated with 50,000 lights and topped with a giant Swarovski crystal star.

The lights will be turned on December 1 during a live broadcast on NBC.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 42-year-old Sarah Janetra Autmon was last seen near the 1500 block of Broad...
Gulfport Police searching for woman last seen nearly two weeks ago
Maurice Martin of Moss Point is charged with one county of aggravated assault following a...
Suspect charged in Pascagoula stabbing attack that left victim in critical condition
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has...
Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency ends Nov. 20
The second round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Third round winners announced

Latest News

It’s hard to miss the construction near the corner of Magnolia Drive and Cowan-Lorraine Road in...
Gulfport hot spot for commercial development getting hotter
The Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art is hoping events like this one will encourage the community to...
LIVE: Ohr O'Keefe adds a homemade touch for Crafts & Drafts event
Woody's Roadside owner Jeff Glouner points out some of the amenities his restaurant will have...
Gulfport hot spot for commercial development getting hotter
The vote is set to take place on November 18th and involves a four year contract extension.
LIVE: A big vote is on the way for four unions at Ingalls Shipbuilding
Ron Meyers Christmas City gift show returns to the Coast Convention Center.
LIVE: Christmas magic is beginning for Biloxi this weekend